Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden tells MICA graduates to use creativity to help others

Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress and former CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library , urged graduate students at the Maryland Institute College of Art 's commencement to continue to tap their creativity and use it to serve others. Hayden, who was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree at the commencement ceremony Monday at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall , said graduates had a "greater potential" that could be turned to value for their communities.

