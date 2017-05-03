LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore

Chase Brexton Health Care will celebrate National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day on May 16-a day of recognition established by Chase Brexton's own LGBT Health Resource Center. A special event will take place at the Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in which the challenges, struggles and triumphs of older LGBT adults who fought for greater freedoms will be featured.

