LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Chase Brexton Health Care will celebrate National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day on May 16-a day of recognition established by Chase Brexton's own LGBT Health Resource Center. A special event will take place at the Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in which the challenges, struggles and triumphs of older LGBT adults who fought for greater freedoms will be featured.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,525,475
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|22 hr
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|314,048
|Women who want black menn and are not black
|Wed
|Darkone
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|IAMGKNEE
|113,784
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Apr 30
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
