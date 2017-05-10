Kids Safe Zone hold Mother's Day dinn...

Kids Safe Zone hold Mother's Day dinner date

After several straight weekends of violence in Baltimore, parents are hoping this Mother's Day weekend is much more peaceful. Parents at the Kids Safe Zone in Sandtown-Winchester say they're worried not only by what they see, but what their children see as well.

