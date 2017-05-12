Johns Hopkins student charged with making bomb threats on morning of exams
Advaith Baimeedi, 19, of the 3300 block of Saint Paul Street, was charged with making a bomb threat, theft, false statement, threat of mass violence, arson and phone misuse. Police said Baimeedi made threats at Johns Hopkins on a "dare" on the same morning that students were taking exams.
