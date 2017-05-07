John Waters to showcase 'weirdly Balt...

John Waters to showcase 'weirdly Baltimore-based' work at Venice Biennale

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

John Waters' "Study Art" series was inspired by a a sign at a Baltimore art school that invited students to "Study Art for profit or hobby." It was "about the most politically incorrect thing you can say if you're an artist," Waters says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min RoxLo 1,526,776
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Choicerocks 314,090
News Baltimore County police charge four in shooting... 3 hr Peace Selamta7x 2
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Fri Girl 411
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) Thu bad 78
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Thu spytheweb 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC