Jacques Kelly: Grove of Remembrance l...

Jacques Kelly: Grove of Remembrance largely forgotten

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two bronze markers in Druid Hill Park identify the entrance to the Grove of Remembrance, a group of oak trees with a pavilion created to honor those who fought in World War I. Two bronze markers in Druid Hill Park identify the entrance to the Grove of Remembrance, a group of oak trees with a pavilion created to honor those who fought in World War I. The Grove of Remembrance in Druid Hill Park is not widely appreciated - or even much remembered. This little hillock of oak trees and an open pavilion is one of Baltimore's most quiet and unassuming World War I memorials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,530,828
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 34 min John-K 314,241
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... 49 min Jeremy 1
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY 51 min Karla 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Clearing Swamp 21,024
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 14 hr Son of CSA 120
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... 17 hr Rico from East Lo... 5
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC