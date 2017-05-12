Jacques Kelly: Grove of Remembrance largely forgotten
Two bronze markers in Druid Hill Park identify the entrance to the Grove of Remembrance, a group of oak trees with a pavilion created to honor those who fought in World War I. Two bronze markers in Druid Hill Park identify the entrance to the Grove of Remembrance, a group of oak trees with a pavilion created to honor those who fought in World War I. The Grove of Remembrance in Druid Hill Park is not widely appreciated - or even much remembered. This little hillock of oak trees and an open pavilion is one of Baltimore's most quiet and unassuming World War I memorials.
