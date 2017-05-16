In the old Obrycki's space, Angie's S...

In the old Obrycki's space, Angie's Seafood offers a more polished take on coastal cuisine

Located in the former Obrycki's space in Upper Fells Point, Angie's Seafood, which opened in September, offers crabs and numerous seafood dishes. People still walk into the old Obrycki's spot on Pratt Street in Upper Fells Point looking for steamed crabs.

