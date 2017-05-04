Immigration Through A Jewish Lens

Immigration Through A Jewish Lens

19 hrs ago Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Leonor Blum, founder of A Adelante Latina!, poses with one of her students at the after-school program. When Leonor Blum founded A Adelante Latina! four years ago, she never thought the after-school program would evolve into a safe haven for documented and undocumented immigrant students seeking refuge.

