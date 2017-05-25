Ida B.'s Table opening downtown this ...

Ida B.'s Table opening downtown this summer

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The chef previously behind Herb & Soul Cafe is opening a new restaurant in downtown Baltimore that will serve modern soul food while paying homage to a 19th-century African-American journalist and civil rights activist. Chef David Thomas is partnering with the Real News Network to open Ida B.'s Table.

