Howard Co. Police Announce 3 Heroin Busts In Recent Weeks
The news comes as officials say there have been 18 heroin-related deaths and 73 non-fatal heroin overdoses in the county so far this year. Those numbers are on pace to eclipse last year's 29 deaths and 131 overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Early to bed
|1,534,359
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|314,304
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Get To Work
|19 hr
|Father Obrien
|3
|Psycho stalker timonium extended stay
|Mon
|Crazy
|1
|Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC