There are on the Right Wing News story from Tuesday, titled Gunman shoots 90-year-old woman after she scolds him for dropping Chicken Bones on the ground. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

It's the strangest thinga two people were just walking down the street throwing their chicken bones in people's yards like it was any other day. I'm trying hard to not say they must be in the ghettoa but seriously sounds like the hood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.