Gunman shoots 90-year-old woman after she scolds him for dropping Chicken Bones on the ground
There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from Tuesday, titled Gunman shoots 90-year-old woman after she scolds him for dropping Chicken Bones on the ground. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
It's the strangest thinga two people were just walking down the street throwing their chicken bones in people's yards like it was any other day. I'm trying hard to not say they must be in the ghettoa but seriously sounds like the hood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
#1 Tuesday
You can take the parasite out of the hood but you'll never take the hood out of the parasite.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|susanm
|1,528,953
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 min
|John-K
|314,188
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|peteoo
|113,788
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|May 8
|eddie
|79
|Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants...
|May 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Baltimore County police charge four in shooting...
|May 7
|Peace Selamta7x
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC