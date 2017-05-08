Former bishop Heather Cook's parole hearing set for Tuesday

Bicycling advocates are speaking out against the possibility of parole for Heather Elizabeth Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges in connection with the car crash that killed a Baltimore cyclist in December 2014. A parole hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for Cook, 60, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while drunk, leaving the scene of an accident and texting while driving in connection with the accident that killed Thomas Palermo, a married father of two who was well known in the cycling community.

