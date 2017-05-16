Food and art collide in restaurant-galleries
Across Baltimore, a number of restaurants support local artists by showcasing their work in rotating shows. Here are some of the establishments in town that use their walls as galleries to feature artwork for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|32 min
|Joy
|1,532,069
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|6
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|May 14
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC