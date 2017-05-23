Florida Man Charged With Raping Teen In Baltimore
Police say Darius Leon Curry, 26, of the 500 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in Pompano Beach, offered to give two teenage girls a ride from Lexington Market on Wednesday. Both agreed, and the 16-year-old victim entered their drop-off locations into Curry's smartphone for navigation.
