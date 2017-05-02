Featured Mover | Susan Hussey, Ummc
Susan Hussey has joined the University of Maryland Medical Center and the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute as vice president of human resources. Hussey has a strong background in employee and labor relations, and is an advocate for all employees who serve patients and community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|rasheed
|1,525,376
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|12 hr
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|314,048
|Women who want black menn and are not black
|20 hr
|Darkone
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|IAMGKNEE
|113,784
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Apr 30
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC