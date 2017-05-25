East Baltimore Man Arrested In Shooting Of Off-Duty Officer
Baltimore County police say an east Baltimore man's been charged with last Thursday's nonfatal shooting of an off-duty Baltimore police officer at his home in Gwynn Oak. Antonio Tremayne Jones, 45, of the 4900 block of Aberdeen Avenue is charged with attempted first degree-murder, first-degree assault and a firearm violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,535,906
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|21 hr
|J Brown house II
|33
|Baltimore County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Pop
|3
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 23
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Get To Work
|May 22
|Father Obrien
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC