East Baltimore Man Arrested In Shooti...

East Baltimore Man Arrested In Shooting Of Off-Duty Officer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore County police say an east Baltimore man's been charged with last Thursday's nonfatal shooting of an off-duty Baltimore police officer at his home in Gwynn Oak. Antonio Tremayne Jones, 45, of the 4900 block of Aberdeen Avenue is charged with attempted first degree-murder, first-degree assault and a firearm violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Cheech the Conser... 1,535,906
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Dominican 17 21,055
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 hr silly rabbit 314,353
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) 21 hr J Brown house II 33
Baltimore County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Sep '16) Thu Pop 3
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 23 Fitus T Bluster 7
Get To Work May 22 Father Obrien 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC