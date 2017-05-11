Deconstructing a musical in '[title of show]'

In 2004, two friends in New York - Baltimore-born Jeff Bowen and Alabama native Hunter Bell - spotted an announcement for a festival to showcase new musicals. They decided to give it a try, but, with nothing down on paper and only three weeks to meet the application deadline, what could they possibly create? Hey, why not write a musical about two guys trying to write a musical about two guys trying to write a musical? Voila.

