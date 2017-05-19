Death of woman who fell in January ruled a homicide, Baltimore police say
The death of a 58-year-old woman who hit her head during argument with a man in January is now being investigated as a homicide, Baltimore police said Friday. Police said Kathy Schultz died after an argument with man on Jan. 12 at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Eaton Street in Brewers Hill.
