Daycare worker charged with murder in death of 8-month-old girl

A caretaker at a daycare facility near downtown Baltimore has been charged with assaulting and killing an 8-month-old during nap time, police said. Leah Walden, 23, an employee of the Rocket Tiers daycare in the unit block of S. High St. is being held at Central Booking and is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and reckless endangerment in the death of Reese Bowman, police said.

