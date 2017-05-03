City-owned vacants decline under Vacants to Value program

Baltimore's Vacants to Value program, a city initiative to address blighted neighborhoods, has reduced the number of city-owned vacant properties and helped spur economic development in some neighborhoods, according to a new report on the program. The five-year evaluation of former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake 's signature housing program comes as the city's new mayor moves forward with plans to overhaul the city's housing and planning departments, and shapes her own strategy for reducing blight in Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.