City-owned vacants decline under Vacants to Value program
Baltimore's Vacants to Value program, a city initiative to address blighted neighborhoods, has reduced the number of city-owned vacant properties and helped spur economic development in some neighborhoods, according to a new report on the program. The five-year evaluation of former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake 's signature housing program comes as the city's new mayor moves forward with plans to overhaul the city's housing and planning departments, and shapes her own strategy for reducing blight in Baltimore's neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,529,794
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|34 min
|Susanm
|314,195
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,791
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Women who want black menn and are not black
|20 hr
|Darkone
|1
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|May 8
|eddie
|79
|Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants...
|May 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC