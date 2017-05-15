Child, adult injured in East Baltimore fire
A child and an adult were injured in a fire at a two-story home in East Baltimore early Monday morning, officials said. Five people were inside the home in the 3300 block of McElderry Street in the Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood about 5:16 a.m. when the fire broke out, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
