Bring streetcars back to Baltimore

Many cities across the United States have recently added modern streetcar lines, which have long been a staple in the cities of Europe and Asia, to their existing public transit systems, including Portland, Ore.; Cincinnati; Seattle; Salt Lake City; Atlanta and nearby Washington, D.C. Modern streetcar planning is currently underway in New York City, Detroit, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, among other areas. These new streetcars are helping to revive the convenience and excitement of city life.

