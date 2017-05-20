Biden urges Morgan graduates to stay ...

Biden urges Morgan graduates to stay engaged

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at commencement exercises Saturday at Morgan State University , decried the decline of "civilized discourse" during the election campaign last year and urged graduates to stay engaged in the world. Speaking to more than 700 graduates and their families at the historically black university in Baltimore, Biden touched on his eight years as vice president under Barack Obama , his personal life, the 2016 election and the current political climate.

