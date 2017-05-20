Biden urges Morgan graduates to stay engaged
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at commencement exercises Saturday at Morgan State University , decried the decline of "civilized discourse" during the election campaign last year and urged graduates to stay engaged in the world. Speaking to more than 700 graduates and their families at the historically black university in Baltimore, Biden touched on his eight years as vice president under Barack Obama , his personal life, the 2016 election and the current political climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Julia
|1,533,701
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,270
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Get To Work
|13 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Hampden Hon
|3
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|May 15
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC