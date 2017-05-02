Baltimore's Andy Karl receives Tony Award nomination for 'Groundhog Day'
Andy Karl, the actor who grew up in Timonium and got the theater bug starring in a musical at Towson High School, has received a Tony Award nomination as best leading actor in a musical for "Groundhog Day." Karl also was nominated in the leading actor category in 2014 for his performance in the musical "Rocky."
