Baltimore's Andy Karl receives Tony A...

Baltimore's Andy Karl receives Tony Award nomination for 'Groundhog Day'

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Andy Karl, the actor who grew up in Timonium and got the theater bug starring in a musical at Towson High School, has received a Tony Award nomination as best leading actor in a musical for "Groundhog Day." Karl also was nominated in the leading actor category in 2014 for his performance in the musical "Rocky."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min mdbuilder 1,524,920
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 314,042
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr LibHater 20,993
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 17 hr IAMGKNEE 113,784
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Sun Joeblowfrom Kokomo 410
Jimbo Shifflett Apr 28 Kentucky mom 1
Black People are MEAN and DIRTY Apr 28 Fitus T Bluster 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC