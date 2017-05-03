Baltimore water department extends cu...

Baltimore water department extends customer service hours

Customers can call the customer support line at 410-396-5398 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until at least the middle of May, at which time the agency will assess demand to determine whether to continue the extended hours. Calls had only been accepted until 4:30 p.m. Walk-in hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Abel Wolman Municipal Building, 200 Holliday Street.

