Baltimore water department extends customer service hours
Customers can call the customer support line at 410-396-5398 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until at least the middle of May, at which time the agency will assess demand to determine whether to continue the extended hours. Calls had only been accepted until 4:30 p.m. Walk-in hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Abel Wolman Municipal Building, 200 Holliday Street.
