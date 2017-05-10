Baltimore teen dead in shooting, another teen charged as adult in separate one
One Baltimore teenager died from his injuries in a shooting and another teen was charged as an adult in a separate shooting in Baltimore Tuesday, police said. The 19-year-old shooting victim, whose name was not released Wednesday, died at 10:47 p.m., about a half hour after being shot in the 4600 block of Marble Hall Street in New Northwood, police said.
