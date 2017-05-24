Baltimore Sun building is sold to loc...

Baltimore Sun building is sold to local firm

1 hr ago

The Calvert Street property leased by The Baltimore Sun and a neighboring parking garage have been sold to the Baltimore-based real estate investment and management firm Atapco Properties. The deal has been in the works for months, as the Chicago-based Tribune Media, which owned the buildings, sought to sell off its real estate properties.

