Baltimore Moos give back to those in need across the area
It all started in 2006, when Dundalk resident Michelle Harvey had a party for her friends, including Cathy Ewing of Rosedale, Sheri Cobb of Joppa and Tamara Marriott of Owings Mills. The party was soon crashed by the friends' significant others, who took to poking fun at the women's attire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 min
|Truth is might
|314,204
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|RoxLo
|1,530,416
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Thu
|IAMGKNEE
|113,791
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Women who want black menn and are not black
|Thu
|Darkone
|1
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|May 8
|eddie
|79
|Low-income renters in Baltimore become migrants...
|May 8
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC