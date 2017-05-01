Baltimore homicide total is second-mo...

Baltimore homicide total is second-most through April in city history

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore has seen the second-most homicides through the first four months of the year in its history, after a weekend that saw five more people killed. There have been 108 killings so far this year.

