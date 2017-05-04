Baltimore culture, music magazine True Laurels returns with rising rapper Bandhunta Izzy
Since September, East Baltimore native Lawrence Burney has lived in New York, covering music for Vice's music website, Noisey. But he still makes a trip home once a week to see his 6-year-old daughter, Ayden.
