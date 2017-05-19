Baltimore City Council members: No budget without Safe Streets funding
Several Baltimore City Council members said Friday they will not support a budget for next year that does not include funding for the Safe Streets violence prevention program. Safe Streets, credited with curbing violence through mediation at offices in four city neighborhoods, could close if the city does come up with $1.5 million, said Councilman Brandon Scott , chairman of the Public Safety Committee.
