As Excel Academy mourns fifth student killed this school year, community promises support
Parents, teachers and members of a local church spoke to students at Excel Academy Tuesday morning in an effort to reassure the student body that they have their support. Parents, teachers and members of a local church spoke to students at Excel Academy Tuesday morning in an effort to reassure the student body that they have their support.
