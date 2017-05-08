Arrests made in two of five homicides in Baltimore on Saturday, police say

Baltimore Police say they have made arrests in two of the five homicides that occurred in Baltimore on Saturday, which was the deadliest day of the year to date. Donae Anderson, 21, of the 300 block of Monastery Avenue, has been charged with first-degree murder and various other charges in the shooting of Raynesha Hunt, 24, of the 4400 block of Powell Avenue, police said.

