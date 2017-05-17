Aromes ditching its tasting menu form...

Aromes ditching its tasting menu format for new a la carte options

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Aromes, Hampden's dainty French restaurant, is switching its menu format, doing away with its tasting menu in favor of a la carte options. Starting May 23, chef-owner Steve Monnier will begin offering offer an a la carte menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Teaman 1,533,362
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 min John-K 314,264
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Adam 21,032
Get To Work 4 hr For ME 1
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 20 hr Hampden Hon 4
News Hampden Listed As One Of The Hottest Neighborho... (Feb '16) 20 hr Hampden Hon 3
Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F... May 15 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC