Aromes ditching its tasting menu format for new a la carte options
Aromes, Hampden's dainty French restaurant, is switching its menu format, doing away with its tasting menu in favor of a la carte options. Starting May 23, chef-owner Steve Monnier will begin offering offer an a la carte menu.
