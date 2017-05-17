After hiatus, Good Charlotte returns to music, Maryland
Benji Madden has never been to the Preakness , and if the Waldorf native is being honest, it took him awhile to figure out why thousands annually descended upon Pimlico Race Course. "As a kid, you're like, 'Do they have Preakness everywhere or just in Maryland?'" Madden said with a laugh on the phone recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,532,662
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Truth is might
|314,254
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Was Visiting the EYESORE INNER HARBOR and the F...
|May 15
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|May 14
|spytheweb
|6
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|May 14
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|6
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC