A first look at Sandlot, the new outd...

A first look at Sandlot, the new outdoor restaurant - and more - from Spike Gjerde's group

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Standing on a three-and-a-half-foot wooden deck still in the noisy process of construction this week, Spike Gjerde and Corey Polyoka - partners of Baltimore's Foodshed restaurant group - stared out to the Inner Harbor , envisioning the colorful fireworks that will fill the sky later this summer. "There's water pretty much surrounding us, 270 degrees, so it kind of has its own city-island feel," Polyoka said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,535,763
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,050
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr silly rabbit 314,353
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) 14 hr J Brown house II 33
Baltimore County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Sep '16) 21 hr Pop 3
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 23 Fitus T Bluster 7
Get To Work May 22 Father Obrien 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC