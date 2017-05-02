4-year-old boy found walking alone in Baltimore early Tuesday, police say
A young child was found walking alone in North Baltimore before 5 a.m. Tuesday, and Baltimore police are still searching for the boy's parents, police said. Officers from the Northern District were called at about 5 a.m. to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue, where they found the boy - approximately 4 years old - walking by himself, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,524,762
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|11 hr
|IAMGKNEE
|113,784
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|314,039
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Joeblowfrom Kokomo
|410
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Apr 28
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Apr 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC