4-year-old boy found walking alone in Baltimore early Tuesday, police say

A young child was found walking alone in North Baltimore before 5 a.m. Tuesday, and Baltimore police are still searching for the boy's parents, police said. Officers from the Northern District were called at about 5 a.m. to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue, where they found the boy - approximately 4 years old - walking by himself, police said.

