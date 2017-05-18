4 Juveniles Arrested In Homeland Carjacking, 2 Charged As Adults
Police say two of the four juveniles arrested Wednesday have been charged as adults in a Tuesday carjacking and other crimes in Homeland. Korran Joshua Morris, 16, of the 1100 block of Bentalou Street; and George William Bryant, 16, of the 1500 block of Pentwood Drive have both been charged as adults with armed carjacking.
