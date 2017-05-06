3 Dead in Separate Shootings in Baltimore
Authorities say officers responded to the 2800 block of Prospect Street about 1:40 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Less than an hour later, a patrolling officer found another man with fatal gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Whitridge Avenue.
