3 Dead in Separate Shootings in Balti...

3 Dead in Separate Shootings in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Authorities say officers responded to the 2800 block of Prospect Street about 1:40 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Less than an hour later, a patrolling officer found another man with fatal gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Whitridge Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,526,581
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min mexico 21,002
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 314,089
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Fri Girl 411
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) Thu bad 78
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Thu spytheweb 3
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... May 3 Michu Pichu 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC