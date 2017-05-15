2 Hurt In East Baltimore Rowhouse Fire

2 Hurt In East Baltimore Rowhouse Fire

Monday

Two people are hospitalized after an early morning rowhouse fire in East Baltimore Crews responded to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of McElderry Street. Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the first floor of the two-story middle of the group rowhome.

