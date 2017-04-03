White supremacist smiles at murder ch...

White supremacist smiles at murder charges

Baltimore white supremacist James Harris Jackson grinned a ear to ear as he was led into a a Manhattan courtroom Monday to face charges for stabbing to death a black man on a Midtown street. a But then a a defense lawyer Sanford Talkin told the court during the brief hearing that he coulda a no longer a represent Jackson a in the murder of Tim Caughmana , who cops say he killed with a 26-inch sword on March 20. "Whether they have the funds or not I'm not sure, but I can say his parents are not going to pay," the lawyer said.

