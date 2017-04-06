When hotel roof gardens were a cool destination
The Lord Baltimore Hotel recently announced that its 19th-story-high "rooftop deck," better known as the LB Skybar, will open for its third season on April 21. Before they were called "rooftop decks," they were known as roof gardens, and were a common feature of upscale hotels across the world. Glen Meadows Retirement Community has a companion cat for its residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,512,985
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Junket
|313,735
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|2 hr
|Leroy Jones
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|WHY do U live there
|Tue
|ThatsAll
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 3
|Into The Night
|8,121
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC