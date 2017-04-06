The Lord Baltimore Hotel recently announced that its 19th-story-high "rooftop deck," better known as the LB Skybar, will open for its third season on April 21. Before they were called "rooftop decks," they were known as roof gardens, and were a common feature of upscale hotels across the world. Glen Meadows Retirement Community has a companion cat for its residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.