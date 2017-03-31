What now for State Center site? Anxio...

What now for State Center site? Anxious neighbors wait for answers

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

When Janet Allen moved to Baltimore in 2003, she saw herself as part of a bigger mission: rebuilding blocks west of Martin Luther King Boulevard into a strong, mixed income community. Newly developed Heritage Crossing, where she bought her house, looked like a slice of suburbia, with detached homes and tree-lined streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min Pete 1,510,944
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 25 min Susanm 313,713
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 40 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,121
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect 1 hr lol 1
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... 8 hr heyhey 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
Review: Susan Barnhart Thu SUSAN 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC