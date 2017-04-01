Virginia man faces charges after poli...

Virginia man faces charges after police said he tried to hit two officers with his car

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Virginia man faces charges after he allegedly tried to hit two officers with his car in Elkridge early Saturday, Howard County police said. Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the Royal Farms store in the 8200 block of Lark Brown Road where they found Thomas Howard Barr, 26, of Culpeper, Va., who appeared to be unconscious in a parked black Jeep, the department said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Teaman 1,511,195
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 3 hr Well Well 115
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 20,941
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr global warming by... 8,123
News Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect 19 hr lol 1
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... Fri heyhey 4
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC