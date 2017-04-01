Virginia man faces charges after police said he tried to hit two officers with his car
A Virginia man faces charges after he allegedly tried to hit two officers with his car in Elkridge early Saturday, Howard County police said. Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the Royal Farms store in the 8200 block of Lark Brown Road where they found Thomas Howard Barr, 26, of Culpeper, Va., who appeared to be unconscious in a parked black Jeep, the department said in a statement.
