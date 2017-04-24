Victim In 2007 Shooting Dies

Baltimore police say the victim in a 2007 shooting has died as a result of injuries suffered a decade ago. Derrell Smith, who was 32 when he died earlier this year, was shot on Aug. 6, 2007 on the 300 block of East 21st Street in Baltimore's Barclay neighborhood.

