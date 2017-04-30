Two dead, 2 injured in a 45-minute span in Baltimore
Two people were killed and two others were injured in shootings within 45 minutes in Baltimore Saturday night, police said. At about 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man had been sitting in a car in the 1800 block of Presbury Street in Sandtown-Winchester when gunfire erupted and he was shot in the back, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 min
|ThomasA
|314,023
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,524,155
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Squach
|113,779
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Jimbo Shifflett
|Fri
|Kentucky mom
|1
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Apr 27
|margaret worden
|409
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC