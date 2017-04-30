Two dead, 2 injured in a 45-minute sp...

Two dead, 2 injured in a 45-minute span in Baltimore

1 hr ago

Two people were killed and two others were injured in shootings within 45 minutes in Baltimore Saturday night, police said. At about 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man had been sitting in a car in the 1800 block of Presbury Street in Sandtown-Winchester when gunfire erupted and he was shot in the back, police said.

Baltimore, MD

