Two Baltimore homicide victims identified
Gregory Jones, 38, of the 1600 block of McKean Avenue was shot to death in Mount Clare in the Southern District on Sunday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,522,640
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|29 min
|nature lover
|113,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|3 hr
|PurpleBell
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ffj
|313,983
|Black People are MEAN and DIRTY
|23 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|23 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC