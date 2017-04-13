'Today' Show Contributing Correspondent Jenna Bush Hager...
Jenna Bush Hager , a contributing correspondent for NBC News' "Today" show, will serve as master of ceremonies at the 11th annual Mirror Awards ceremony June 13 in New York City. The event is sponsored by Syracuse University 's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications .
