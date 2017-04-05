This Baltimore building was home to a famous music venue
Address: 306 W. Franklin St., Baltimore Property type: Apartments Size: 38,921 square feet Listing price: subject to offer Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; [email protected] A former hotel built at the turn of the last century and converted to apartments in downtown is up for sale. The Congress Apartments at 306 W. Franklin St., ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,513,142
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,736
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect
|8 hr
|Leroy Jones
|2
|WHY do U live there
|Apr 4
|ThatsAll
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 3
|Into The Night
|8,121
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC