This Baltimore building was home to a famous music venue

Address: 306 W. Franklin St., Baltimore Property type: Apartments Size: 38,921 square feet Listing price: subject to offer Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; [email protected] A former hotel built at the turn of the last century and converted to apartments in downtown is up for sale. The Congress Apartments at 306 W. Franklin St., ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.