Teen shot and killed in Baltimore
The boy was found in the 4000 block of Norfolk Avenue in the Forest Park area around 8:45 p.m., police said. He had been shot multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,515,853
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|Big dog
|20,953
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,810
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|21
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Apr 6
|Aquarius-WY
|113,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC